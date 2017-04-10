Motorcyclist dies following accident on A272

A motorcyclist died yesterday (Sunday April 9) following an accident on the A272 between Wisborough Green and Petworth, police said.

Emergency services were called to the accident at 7.20am.

Yesterday a Sussex police spokesman confirmed the motorcyclist had died at the scene of the crash.

He said: “The fatal accident is now a police investigation. If anyone witnessed the accident or has any information please contact the police on 101 and quote Op Cassidy.”

A section of the A272 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but was reopened later in the day.