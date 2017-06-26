Littlehampton cyclist seriously injured in Bury Hill fall

A woman remains in hospital after falling from her bicycle and sustaining serious injuries at Bury Hill yesterday morning, police said.

According to Sussex Police, the cyclist, a 42-year-old from Littlehampton, was travelling north on the A29 when she fell from her white Trek bicycle at 11am on Sunday, June 25.

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where she has been detained for treatment, police added.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting Operation Aylesbury.

