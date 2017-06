Drivers are facing delays near Plaistow this morning (Thursday June 29) following an accident.

Reports are that a motorbike has collided with a deer on the A283 Petworth Road.

The road is partially blocked and there is slow traffic due to the incident.

It is causing problems for traffic both ways at Killinghurst Lane.

Police are directing traffic.

It is affecting traffic between Chiddingfold and Northchapel.