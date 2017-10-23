Driver, 92, suffers head injuries in single vehicle collision

A 92-year-old man was taken to hospital with head, chest and leg injuries following a single vehicle road traffic collision near Steyning, according to police.

Shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday (October 21) emergency services were called to the A283 Washington Road, Wiston, near Steyning, where a silver Toyota Yaris car left the road and overturned down an embankment, police said.

Police added: “The driver, a 92-year-old local man, was cut free from the vehicle by firefighters and taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with head, chest and leg injuries.

“He was treated and later allowed home.

“The A283 was closed for almost four hours and diversions put in place while the incident was dealt with.”

Anyone who saw what happened but who has not yet spoken to police is asked to report details online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 786 of 21/10.

A spokesman for Steyning Fire Station posted a statement on Facebook which said: “Crews have just returned from a Road Traffic Collision on the A283 just north of Steyning.

“One vehicle had left the road and ended up down a steep bank, crews arrived and were able to quickly extricate one 92-year-old male using our hydraulic rescue equipment.

“He was then handed over to our colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance for treatment and to be taken to hospital.

“A big thank you to our colleagues from Worthing Fire Station, South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, and Sussex Police for their assistance.”