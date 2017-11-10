Delays near Maplehurst following accident

Drivers have faced delays this morning (Friday November 10) after a car reportedly rolled over north of Maplehurst.
Nuthurst Road up to Park Lane has been partially blocked due to the incident.
Police are at the scene.
