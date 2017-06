Sussex Police closed one lane of the A23 northbound near Pyecombe this afternoon (June 18) after a bicycle fell of the back of vehicle.

Police said they were called to the scene at 2.47pm and arrived six minutes later.

The incident occured near to the Texaco garage.

A police spokesman said: “One person suffered slight injuries and officers stood down at 4.24pm.”

The road has been cleared and all lanes are no reopen.