Sussex Police are on the scene of a road traffic collision on the A283 Steyning Road near to the cement works, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said: “Police are currently on the scene of an ongoing incident.

“There is no more information currently available.”

Traffic reports are indicating long delays from the Old Shoreham cement works up to the Lancing Manor roundabout.

Delays have also been reported north of Steyning.

More to follow.