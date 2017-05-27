BREAKING NEWS: British Airways cancels ALL afternoon Gatwick flights

British Airways has cancelled all its afternoon Gatwick flights and is telling customers not to come to the airport.

The airline has cancelled all flights from Gatwick and Heathrow before 6pm, blaming a ‘major IT system failure’.

Customers are being advised not to go to the airports.

A British Airways spokesman said: “We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide.

“The terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6pm today.

“Please do not come to the airports.”

Travellers are advised to keep checking their flight status throughout the day.