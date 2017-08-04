Application for ‘no stopping’ zones in Storrington submitted

An application to introduce ‘no stopping’ zones outside shops in North Street, Storrington, has been submitted to West Sussex County Council.

Storrington and Sullington Parish Council submitted the application following a meeting of the Air Quality Management Steering Group.

The parish council was asked to take the lead on the application for a Traffic Restriction Order to help alleviate congestion surrounding the area where North Street meets the High Street in Storrington.

A spokesman for Storrington and Sullington Parish Council said: “Currently we experience problems where vehicles are parked on the existing double yellow lines, causing holdups to drivers entering and exiting North Street.

“The application asks for ‘No stopping/loading/unloading’ restrictions and includes a request for the first parking bay on North Street to be changed to a disabled space to accommodate those who really need to park close to the shops.

“The Air Quality Management Steering Group supports this application as it is felt that these restrictions would help to increase the smooth flow of traffic through the High Street.”

The parish council said the response from the community has been ‘on the whole positive’.

The spokesman added: “It is fair to say that concerns have been raised about whether the restrictions will be enforced and some comments on social media suggest that Storrington’s traffic problems require a more in depth solution.

“The parish council will be asking Horsham District Council’s Parking Officers to ensure that these restrictions are enforced should they be implemented and councillors believe that any measures that might help to relieve the congestion problems in our village can only be a good thing.”

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.