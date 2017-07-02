Accident north of Gatwick Airport causing delays

An accident in Horley just north of Gatwick Airport is reportedly causing heavy delays.

The A217 Reigate Road is said to be closed both ways at Crutchfield Lane following the incident, which happened earlier today, Sunday, July 2.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.