Accident causing delays

An accident just north of Horsham this morning is reportedly causing heavy delays.

The accident is understood to have taken place close to the Great Daux Roundabout, where the A24 links to the A264.

The A24 Dorking Road is said to be partially blocked and traffic is queueing northbound at the roundabout.

