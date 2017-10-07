A27 to close at Brighton tonight

A stretch of the A27 in Brighton will be closed in both directions tonight for roadworks, Highways England announced this morning.

The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A293 and the A270 will shut from 8pm tonight, Saturday, October 7, until 6am tomorrow morning.

Both westbound and eastbound carriageways will be closed at the same time, Highways said.

