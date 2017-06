A reported fault with traffic lights is causing tailbacks on the M23.

It is affecting the southbound carriageway at junction nine near Gatwick Airport, with queueing traffic on the exit ramp and traffic which is heavier than normal.

This is due to the traffic lights only showing green for a short period of time.

Traffic can be seen on camera queueing from the main carriageway onto the exit slip road and on the roundabout, with delays of 23 minutes.