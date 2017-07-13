Town prepares to host fifth Food and Drink Festival

The highly acclaimed Steyning Food and Drink Festival will be returning to the town later this year.

In its fifth event, the festival will continue to be run under the umbrella of the Horsham Food and Drink Festival which starts on September 2 and finishes on October 8.

The Steyning Food and Drink Festival returns in September for the fifth time

The festival will include a variety of fun events including cooking demonstrations, Ready, Steady, Cook sessions and the October Pumpkin Weight, as well as a selection of food and drink stalls.

This year’s chosen charity is Chestnut Tree House with different venues in the area holding a series of lunches to raise money.

For the first time ever there will be a Great Steyning Festival Bake Off where contestants will have the chance to show off they cooking to win a prize.

There will also be time for the first Tasty Cycle Ride organised by Stan’s Bike Shack and the Brighton Excelsior Cycling Club.

For beer lovers, Roger Protz – a real ale campaigner and editor of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide – will also be visiting for a beer tasting event and book signing.

To add to the beer theme, there will be a three-day Beer Festival organised by Adur Brewery and Riverside Brewery held at Steyning Cricket Club.

During the final week of the festival, there will be a Best Food Theme Shop Window competition judged by children’s author Julia Donaldson. All shops are encouraged to participate before the official judging takes place at 11am on October 7, 2017.

Organiser of the festival said: “Steyning and District very much look forward to welcoming you all to our fantastic Food and Drink Festival. It’s a real fun four weeks and we hope you enjoy it.”

To find out more details of all the offers and events, visit www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk.