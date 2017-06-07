Town centre child care hub to close

A popular care hub which has helped look after disabled children in Horsham town centre is set to close later this week.

Hop, Skip and Jump has announced it will be shutting its premises in Swan Walk shopping centre on Friday (June 9).

DM1519922a.jpg Samantha Cameron launches new Hop, Skip and Jump Foundation Centre for disabled children in Swan Walk shopping centre, Horsham. Meeting Laura Moore and son William 6. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150728-155220008

The charity, which provides respite care for families with disabled children, was officially opened by Samantha Cameron, wife of former Prime Minister David Cameron, in 2015.

After two successful years at its temporary premises in the centre it has now decided to close as it looks for a bigger site.

Hayley Stone, chief executive officer for the Hop, Skip and Jump Foundation, said: “I would like to thank all the staff at Swan Walk for their fabulous support during our time in Horsham and of course our own staff, volunteers and families.”

The facility was the second of its kind in the country and due to its success the foundation has opened four more hubs across the UK.

It also ran a charity shop in Swan Walk which raised more than £2,200.

To celebrate its time in the centre the charity will be hosting a farewell party with tea and cakes on Friday.

“All are welcome to come along and celebrate their time at Swan Walk, whose staff have been fantastic to us,” Hayley added.

Gill Buchanan, Swan Walk Centre Manager, said: “Having been introduced to the inspirational leaders at Hop, Skip and Jump the team at Swan Walk was delighted to be able to help them out with a temporary home to enable them to establish their offer whist looking for their long-term premises.

“We have only just been advised of their decision to close this month but we wish them all the very best for the future and hope that they are able to secure a new and permanent Sussex base with outside space as soon as possible so that they can continue their fantastic work.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.