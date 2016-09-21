Towers Convent girls show their engineering skills at university’s maths enrichment day

“Year 10 Towers girls demonstrated their awesome engineering skills when building a model bridge at the Sussex University Mathematics enrichment day last Friday,” said Clare Trelfa, headmistress of the Upper Beeding school.

Younger pupils took part in a school trip to the Planetarium. A statement from the school said: “Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 visited the Planetarium last week as part of their topic on light and dark.

Picture contributed

“The children were able to see the sky as daylight fades and night comes. They found out all about the patterns the stars make in the night sky and what the space station looks like from Earth.

“After the show in the dome the children found out all about the first moon landing by Neil Armstrong and looked at a very detailed model of the space rocket. The children had an amazing time.”

Picture contributed.

