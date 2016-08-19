Top Tech trends for Summer 2016 and what to look out for later this year

This year has already been a huge year for new tech trends, with the boom in virtual reality technology around the world, the ever growing fitness-tech market and the never-ending improvements to smart phones and smart TVs.

So what else can we expect to see before the year is out, and if you haven’t already jumped on some of the existing tech-trends, then how will they become a part of your life in the not too distant future?

And more importantly, if you’re already looking ahead to Christmas (and many of us will have already started planning) what will be the most in-demand tech gifts this year?

To find out, we caught up with experts at the recent Argos Christmas in July event who gave us the lowdown on everything from virtual reality to retro tech, super high definition television to wearable tech and everything in between.