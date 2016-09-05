Tina Turner tribute celebrates singer’s live concert career in Crawley

Totally Tina have retained their title for 2016 as the UK’s official number-one tribute to the queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner, as voted for by the Agents Association of Great Britain.

At the awards ceremony at the Athena Theatre, Totally Tina won three additional titles: best female artist, best choreography and best sound and lighting production.

They play The Hawth, Crawley, on Wednesday, September 14.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “Liverpool-born-and-based singer Justine Riddoch has been treading the boards on the north-west circuit for over 26 years.

“But it was in 2002 that her career would change direction.

“After winning ITV’s Stars in their Eyes as Anastacia, her tribute show Justine is Anastacia was in great demand and she spent the next six years performing as her around the world, enlisting a live band to create more of a show feel. When Anastacia stopped releasing albums and her popularity waned, it was time to change direction again.

“So in 2011 Justine decided to create, with her fabulous cast, a Tina Turner-concert style tribute show to honour the queen of rock and roll. Rather than being a biography, this show focuses on Tina’s live concert career, replicating scenes from various tours over the past 50 years with custom twists and turns created by Justine and her cast.

“The show has gone from strength to strength, getting rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, dancing in the aisles and standing ovations everywhere it goes.”

Tickets cost £21. Call the box office on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.