Tickets on sale for fireworks

Horsham Sports Club is back to deliver its 8th annual firework display on Saturday 28th October 2017, 7.30pm. Gates open 4.30pm.

This promised to be stunning display will take place in the grounds of the Club, Cricketfield Road on Saturday 28th October from 7.30pm (gates open at 4.30pm).

As well as the fireworks, there will be fairground rides that the kids will love, delicious food stalls, including Gourmet Burgers, Hog Roast, Pizza, Fish and Chips, Thai, Steak, Curry, Hot Dogs, Pick n Mix, Donuts, and more, plus a large Beer Tent and an Inside Bar. If this is simply not enough, the evening concludes with Local Band Saviours of Soul in the Clubhouse!

Chris Wassell, The Club’s Chairman enthused: “We’re really excited to be hosting this fantastic annual fundraising event again that brings the whole of the area together. This year, even more local businesses are involved, keen to be part of this significant community experience. We are really looking forward to filling the ground with as many local friends and families as possible”

Horsham Sports Club’s charity of choice for this event is once again the wonderful St Catherine’s Hospice, a local charity providing expert care to the terminally ill and support to their friends and family. The event is also kindly supported by local businesses, Aurora Fireworks, Vision Express, Berkeley Homes & The District Post.

Horsham Fireworks Night, Saturday 28th October is set to be explosive with gates opening at 4.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now. Children under five go free.

500 Early Bird tickets are available from £5.00 Standard Price tickets (advance) are £7.00. For tickets visit http://www.horshamsportsclub.com