Thundery showers expected as hot weather comes to a close

The Met Office has said the south will see the final peak in temperatures today as a band of heavy, thundery showers is expected tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

Although it does not look like the June temperature record of 35.6°C at Mayflower Park, Southampton on 28 June 1976 will be broken, the south has experienced the longest June hot spell over 30°C since 1976 with five consecutive days of high temperatures.

However, this hot weather will not last, with heavy, thundery showers expected to move from west to east tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has said some places will miss these, but it has issued a yellow weather warning for Sussex and said where they do occur there is potential for heavy downpours producing sudden localised flooding of homes and businesses and disruption to power supplies from lightning strikes.

Chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “The high pressure that has dominated our weather of late is starting to move away, allowing fresher air in from the west.

“A cold front that will pass through the UK will mark an end to the hot spell of weather in the south and bring cloudier skies and lower temperatures.”

The hot weather has triggered a Level 3 Public Health England (PHE) Heat Health Watch for much of England.

Dr Angie Bone, head of PHE’s extreme events team, said: “Spells of hot weather like this are enjoyed by many of us, but they can make a very real impact on some people’s health.

“That’s why it’s so important we all keep an eye on those likely to be most at risk, people with underlying heart and lung conditions, older people and those with younger children. If you’re able, ask your friends, family and neighbours if they need any support.”

It is important to also think of pets in the hot weather. PDSA senior vet Elaine Pendlebury said: “Hot weather can cause problems for pets. Their smaller body size makes them particularly susceptible to heatstroke and of cause they can’t tell us when they’re too hot in their fur coats. So it’s up to owners to spot the signs and ensure they remain happy and healthy in the heat.”