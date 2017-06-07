Three people charged after Broadford Bridge protest

Three people have been charged following a protest outside the Broadford Bridge oil drilling site near Adversane on Monday (June 5).

Specialist police officers had to be called to the site when protesters locked themselves together.

The protest followed a ‘Greet the Dawn’ meditation at 5am when protesters called on UK Oil and Gas to stop drilling for World Environment Day.

Three protesters, two men and a woman, then locked themselves to concrete in front of the gate at the drilling site.

Nearly 20 police officers arrived on the scene, including a protest removal team, which used specialist equipment to cut the protesters free safely.

A police spokesman said: “Connor Heffey, 25, an animal trainer of no fixed address, Charlotte Feasey, 31, unemployed, of Padstow Walk, Crawley and Daniel White, 23, unemployed, of Adversane Lane, Adversane, have all been charged with using violence or intimidation on person, family or property to compel activity or abstention from lawful activity.

“They have been bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 4.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.