Three injured as car leaves carriageway at Pease Pottage

One person has been arrested and three have been injured after a car left the carriageway in Pease Pottage this morning.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at the M23 between Pease Pottage and Maidenbower at 6.16am.

The car had been travelling northbound, seven miles away from Gatwick, when it left the carriageway and rolled over several times before stopping on an embankment, according to police.

Three people were inside the vehicle and all sustained injuries, police said.

One person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, police confirmed.

Two casualties were taken to hospital, according to the fire service.

One lane has been closed northbound.

