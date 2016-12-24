Three honoured after saving life of football commentator

Quick-thinking members of the public who helped save the life of a football commentator when he collapsed in Horsham have been honoured.

Peter Brackley had a cardiac arrest while speaking at a meeting of The North West Sussex Seagulls at The Holbrook Club earlier this year.

Three bystanders stepped in and performed CPR before using a defibrillator, located near the Coltsfoot Drive shops, to help save his life.

The bystanders, Alex Morris, Jonny Fairall and Anita Beaken, had recently attended a British Heart Foundation Heartstart Course run by Horsham Responders.

They identified that Peter was not breathing normally, called for an ambulance and when the defibrillator arrived they delivered a shock.

These actions greatly contributed to Peter’s survival before a volunteer Community First Responder and the Ambulance Service arrived.

Marc Harrold, team leader of Horsham Community Responders, approached The Royal Humane Society, who’s Patron is Her Majesty The Queen, and put the three forward for the prestigious Royal Humane Society Award for ‘Restoring a man to Life’.

Marc said he was so impressed on his arrival at the scene by their actions and cool heads, that he had to find a way of publicly recognising their actions.

Following on from Peter’s successful resuscitation The North West Sussex Seagulls donated a defibrillator to The Holbrook Club and Horsham Community Responders have run ‘Heartstart’ courses for members of the club.

If you are interested in learning life saving skills and how to use a defibrillator then please contact the scheme through their Facebook page (Horsham Community Responders) or e-mail admin@horshamresponders.org to find out when the next free of charge British Heart Foundation ‘Heartstart’ course is being run.

