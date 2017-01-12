Three-car collision near Billingshurst

Police were called to a three-car collision last night (January 11) near Billingshurst.

Emergency services attended the incident in Okehurst Lane near the A29 at Stane Street just before 6.30pm, a police spokesman said.

The road was closed for recovery work until around 8.30pm.

More information to follow.

