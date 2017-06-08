Thousands queue to get into filming of Antiques Roadshow

Thousands of people were queueing to get into Nymans at Handcross today as the BBC filmed an episode of the Antiques Roadshow at the National Trust property.

At one point, officials asked people to consider postponing their visit until after 2pm because ‘roads/parking are extremely busy.’

Lines of people snaked around the popular gardens as they lined up with their treasures, waiting good-humouredly to meet the experts and have their items valued.

Meanwhile, Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce mingled with the crowds and chatted to visitors, delving into the histories of their artefacts.

Sussex Police were also there as part of their ‘high visibility’ operation following recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.