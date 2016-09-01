Thought-provoking street portraits at Horsham Museum

In this new world of social media and the ‘selfie’, sometimes it’s hard to know what we are looking at.

When we see a photograph of a person, we often make immediate assumptions about the individual that are sometimes right, but frequently wrong.

Horsham District Council’s Horsham Museum is pleased to host Street Portraits, a small exhibition by photographer Greg Turner.

A formal portrait of a stranger, approached in the street and persuaded to pose in a short moment, raises some interesting questions: how do they see themselves? How do they choose to present themselves? How are they seen by others? And, who are they really?

Greg Turner explores these concepts in this small but fascinating photographic exhibition, where portraits of individuals are supplemented with their captivating backstories – for instance, the photograph of the man with the incredibly blue eyes.

The thought-provoking exhibition Street Portraits explores just some of the humanity and individual experience behind the faces of the people that Greg Turner has met, and also challenges us to look at how we see or present ourselves. It runs from September 23 until October 22.

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm. Free admission.

For more information visit www.horshammuseum.org.

Contributed by Horsham Museum

