Thieves target parked cars in village centre

A string of parked cars were broken into in a village centre overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Police say they received reports of vehicles being targeted in Belinus Drive, Griffin Close, Dauxwood Close, Brookfield Close and Rowan Drive, Billingshurst.

A spokesman said: “While most of the vehicles that were targeted were actually broken into, some were left insecure and several had wallets and cash taken.”

Now police are warning drivers to make sure that their cars are locked and any items of value removed.

They are also appealing for anyone who saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area or who has any information that might lead to identifying who was responsible to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 338 of 22/11.