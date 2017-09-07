Thieves target parked cars in Horsham

Thieves have targeted a string of parked cars in residential roads around Horsham over recent weeks.

Vehicles have been broken into in Lemmington Way, Hatchlands, Winterbourne, and Pondtail Road. with thieves stealing tools, electronic equipment and personal items.

Now police are appealing for information into the break-ins.Sergeant Adam Ferries, of the Horsham neighbourhood policing team, said: “No suspects have yet been identified, although we have obtained CCTV footage of a man riding a push bike who may be involved.

“We’ve increased our patrols and are encouraging anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious, or who is unfortunate enough to become a victim of theft themselves, to report it to police immediately using 999.

“Other information that may be of help can be sent online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 0164 25/08/2017.”

Meanwhile, drivers are being reminded not to leave valuable items in cars and vans, and to ensure that vehicles are locked with windows closed whenever they are left unattended.

Information can be reported on line at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse