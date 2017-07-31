Thieves jemmy open window during break-in

Burglars jemmied open a toilet window to get into a farmhouse in Billingshurst Road, Ashington, before ransacking the house.

Police say that it is not yet known what was stolen in the burglary, which happened on July 17, but that the householders have been left shaken up by the break-in.

In a separate incident on the same day, burglars forced open a window in another farmhouse in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst.

Police believe that the burglars were disturbed and left in a hurry. A jewellery box, kept in a bedroom, was found by the front door.