Thief caught red-handed by police after car break-in

A thief was caught red handed by police as he broke into a parked car and fled with a woman’s handbag.

Robert Young, 34, from Crawley, was spotted by officers on patrol as he leaned through a smashed window of a car parked in Coachmans Drive, Broadfield, Crawley, at 6.55pm on November 6, say Sussex Police.

When Young spotted the officers he grabbed a red handbag from inside the vehicle and ran into a nearby alleyway - but the officers chased after him and he was arrested.

In court, Young pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment.

Police say the offence was committed while Young was serving a suspended sentence for theft of a wallet from Pennine Close, Crawley, on September 26. He was subsequently sentenced to a further 12 weeks’ imprisonment to run consecutively - making a total of 30 weeks’ imprisonment.

Sergeant Thomas Wood said: “Two officers were out on a foot patrol when they spotted Young acting suspiciously and leaning into a car.

“On closer inspection the officers were able to see the window of the vehicle had been smashed and pursued him on foot when he attempted to escape.

“The diligent work from the officers saw a positive result with Young being punished for his actions.”