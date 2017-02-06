‘These aren’t the shoppers you’re looking for’... Horsham celebrates Force February

The force was strong in Horsham this weekend as characters from a galaxy far far away invaded the town.

Members of the Star Wars universe descended on Swan Walk shopping centre as Gobsmack Comics held its first Force February celebration on Saturday (February 4).

'This is not the book you're looking for'. Stormtroopers invade Gobsmack Comics.

Stormtroopers, Jedi, Sith Lords and everyone’s favourite Wookie, Chewbacca, attempted to help shoppers as they browsed the store whilst also posing for pictures with enthusiastic fans and children of all ages.

As well as enjoying the characters, provided by Iconic Legion and a local volunteers, the day also helped raise money for The Springboard Project.

Drew Dewsall, owner of Gobsmack Comics, said: “It’s wonderful to see the look on people’s faces when they see these iconic characters up close. It was also great to see so many Horsham kids dressed up as Star Wars characters themselves. We love to offer Horsham something different and we’ll be putting on more theme days throughout the year.”

He added: “It is hoped that Force February will now become an annual event so look out for the Star Wars universe to come to Horsham again next year!”

Force February at Gobsmack Comics

