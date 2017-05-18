The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.

The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for one of these:

01 - The Banyan Tree, Swan Corner, Pulborough

02- So India, Stane Street, Codmore Hill, Pulborough

03 - Saffron, Station Road, Billingshurst

04 - Cottage Tandoori, West Street, Storrington

05 - Aniseed Henfield, High Street, Henfield

06 - Little India, Coopers Way, Henfield

07 - Maharaja, The Street Bramber, Steyning

08 - The New Curry Centre, London Road, Horsham

09 - Akash, East Street, Horsham

10 - Rajkumar, Springfield Road, Horsham

11 - Darchini, London Road, Horsham

12 - Horsham Tandoori, East Street, Horsham

13 - Spice Nights, Queen Street, Horsham

14 - Haldi, Lintot Square, Fairbank Road, Southwater

15 - Cinnamon, High Street, Billingshurst

16 - Blue India, High Street, Billingshurst

17 - Essence of Asia, Jengers Mead, Billingshurst

18 - Khushbu, High Street, Upper Beeding

19 - Taj Mahal, High Street, Crawley

20 - Cinnamon Indian Restaurant, Tilgate Parade, Crawley

21 - Tarana Bar and Restaurant, Selsfield Road, Turners Hill

22 - Cowfold Cottage Tandoori, The Street, Cowfold

23 - Indian Cottage, London Road, Ashington