The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.
A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?
Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.
The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.
So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.
Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Vote for one of these:
01 - The Banyan Tree, Swan Corner, Pulborough
02- So India, Stane Street, Codmore Hill, Pulborough
03 - Saffron, Station Road, Billingshurst
04 - Cottage Tandoori, West Street, Storrington
05 - Aniseed Henfield, High Street, Henfield
06 - Little India, Coopers Way, Henfield
07 - Maharaja, The Street Bramber, Steyning
08 - The New Curry Centre, London Road, Horsham
09 - Akash, East Street, Horsham
10 - Rajkumar, Springfield Road, Horsham
11 - Darchini, London Road, Horsham
12 - Horsham Tandoori, East Street, Horsham
13 - Spice Nights, Queen Street, Horsham
14 - Haldi, Lintot Square, Fairbank Road, Southwater
15 - Cinnamon, High Street, Billingshurst
16 - Blue India, High Street, Billingshurst
17 - Essence of Asia, Jengers Mead, Billingshurst
18 - Khushbu, High Street, Upper Beeding
19 - Taj Mahal, High Street, Crawley
20 - Cinnamon Indian Restaurant, Tilgate Parade, Crawley
21 - Tarana Bar and Restaurant, Selsfield Road, Turners Hill
22 - Cowfold Cottage Tandoori, The Street, Cowfold
23 - Indian Cottage, London Road, Ashington
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.