The Libertines and Lorde set to perform in Brighton

If you are a fan of The Libertines or Lorde then make a note to get online this Friday when tickets go on sale.

As part of their ‘…Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’, The Libertines have confirmed the final show will take place at the Brighton Centre on October 2.

Lorde will perform at the Brighton Centre

The band, which includes Peter Doherty and Carl Barât on vocals/guitar, John Hassall on bass guitar and Gary Powell on drums, released their highly anticipated third album ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ back in September 2015.

The gig will follow a busy festival schedule, including Tramlines Festival (July 21-23), Truck Festival (July 21-23), Newcastle - Live from Times Square (August 3) and On Blackheath (September 10).

Lorde has just announced a 15 date European tour, including a performance at the Brighton Centre on September 30 where she will be joined on stage by special guest Khalid.

At the age of just 16, Lorde released her first album Pure Heroine (Universal), breaking into the international market and later going on to win two Grammy Awards including the coveted Album of the Year.

The album peaked at #1 in more than 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand and America and featuring chart topping tracks ‘Royals’, ‘Tennis Court’ and ‘Team’.

Now 20, Lorde has truly grown in her formidable talent. Her forthcoming second studio album Melodrama (out this Friday through Universal Music) is one of the most anticipated records of the year.

Produced by Lorde, the esteemed Jack Antonoff and Frank Dukes, the album was recorded between Jack’s flat and Electric Lady Studios.

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday (June 16, 2017) at 10am.

Tickets to Lorde cost from £32.50 and for The Libertines £30.

Call 0844 847 1515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk