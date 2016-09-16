The Fairways combines traditional new homes with modern amenities specification

The Fairways is a brand new development situated in Pease Pottage created by Riverdale Developments.

The development is set to become one of the most stunning new homes developments in Surrey and Sussex this year and combines traditionally designed new homes with modern amenities and outstanding specification including underfloor heating to the ground floor, quality kitchens with granite worktops and integrated appliances. Bathrooms include fully fitted Roca sanitaryware, HansGrohe taps and thermostatically controlled shower fittings.

Amtico flooring and quality carpets also come included in the purchase price along with patios and turfed gardens.

Geoff Stevens, New Homes Business Development Partner for Connells, said: “Riverdale Developments are always a delight to work with. They take great pride in the fact that all of their homes are their own well thought out designs, and the overall specification is simply outstanding. Early interest in the new development has been incredible and we have already reserved 40 per cent of all of the units on site since the launch weekend. Alongside the outstanding specification comes a two year after sales customer service and a 10 year NHBC Warranty.

“The development offers an outstanding show complex of three homes and a marketing suite which is open five days a week Thursday to Monday, 10am – 5.30pm. Anybody wishing to view should call 01403 256331 and Connells will be happy to book a viewing appointment.”