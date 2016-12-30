The elderly dogs no-one wants ...

They’re getting on a bit ... and it seems that no-one wants them, but these three dogs have plenty of life in them still. All they need is someone to share it with.

The oldies are Prince, Kelsey and Solomon who have been in kennels at Dogs Trust in Shoreham - and are in desperate need of homes of their own.

The trio have been continually overlooked by visitors to the kennels by people who seen unable to look past their ages.

The elderly canines have spent a total of 1,776 days in kennels at the rehoming centre and longest serving resident, Prince, has just spent his fifth Christmas with the charity.

At a grand old age of 13 - 91 in human years - Labrador cross Kelsey was handed over to the rehoming centre due to her owner’s change in circumstances.

Crossbreeds Solomon and Prince – both aged nine or 63 in human years – have proved that you can teach old dogs new tricks. Both pooches have responded well to training, with Solomon even learning how to bark on command.

Rehoming centre manager Tracey Rae said:“As much as staff are enjoying the presence of these lovable elderly residents, we would love to see Kelsey, Solomon and Prince rehomed so they can enjoy the remainder of their days with a loving family.

“The Christmas period sees an influx of people handing over unwanted or abandoned dogs, with many people not fully factoring in the lifelong commitment of owning a dog. Unfortunately, mature dogs tend to get overlooked in kennels in favour of younger, sprightlier dogs; however these adorable canines still have a lot of love and life to give.

“Dogs Trust never puts a healthy dog to sleep so we will care for them for as long as it takes to find their perfect home. We sincerely hope they find a loving home to spend their twilight years.”

If you can offer Prince, Kelsey or Solomon a new home, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

Dogs Trust has a network of 20 rehoming centres across the UK, and one in Ireland. The charity cares for nearly 17,000 stray, unwanted and abandoned dogs each year.