The Big Nibble returns to Horsham

Horsham’s ever-popular food festival will be returning to the town today (Saturday September 3).

The weekend-long Big Nibble festival, organised by Horsham District Council (HDC), will be celebrating all things food as it returns as part of the district’s month-long Food and Drink Festival.

Dozens of stalls will be giving visitors the chance to taste the finest in local food and drink as well as offering demonstrations on how to improve your culinary skills and hosting food based entertainments.

The Big Nibble Festival Market is returning to the Carfax and will contain a huge range of hot and cold local produce stalls.

As well as all the food and drink on offer the Carfax will also be hosting the Live Cookery Theatre, supported by Park House Kitchens, over both days, giving people the opportunity to see a mixture of chefs and local producers showcasing their talents and giving tips on how to improve your cooking skills.

Two new events will also be held in the Bishopric.

Cloud Art Gallery will be offering a wine tasting experience at its studio with help from Bolney Wine Estate between 11am and 3pm today.

This will be followed by TajRiba Experience Afrika on Sunday, offering visitors the chance to try various African delights through authentic food stalls, arts and crafts, cultural dance and music.

Also on Sunday the International Food Festival will return with displays and tasters in East Street where a number of restaurants including Buenos Aries, Giggling Squid, Marion de Montfort, Nandos and Wabi will compete for the best food display award.

The popular beer trail is also returning along with the Big Nibble’s little sister ‘The Little Nibble’.

Based at the Forum, the celebration for children will host dozens of activities including food experiments with Master Chef winner Steven Edwards, cookery lessons with Kitchen Academy, a crazy food figure competition and exploring Asian cuisine with Wagamama. There will also be storytelling with a visit from the Gruffalo.

You can also take part in the County Times’ special tombola in the Forum while picking up your copy of the paper.

Gordon Lindsay, Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, said: “Horsham town centre’s Big Nibble is the launch event for the council’s district wide Food and Drink Festival, the annual guide for which is available now.

“Our team have sought to engage and support as many local producers and food and drink companies as possible and I am delighted that so many have chosen to be involved. I hope that our residents and visitors will come along and support all those taking part.”

The Horsham Bus Rally will also be returning in conjunction with The Big Nibble at Hop Oast Park and Ride this weekend.

It will be showcasing a brilliant selection of buses from days gone by and offering free journeys to the Carfax, Horsham Station, Billingshurst, Steyning, Partridge Green, Storrington and Henfield.

Full details are available at www.HorshamBusRally.co.uk

For more information on The Big Nibble visit www.thebignibble.co.uk or the Facebook page at www.facebook/TheBigNibble.

