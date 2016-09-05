Teen suffers head injury in car collision

A teenager from Billingshurt has suffered a serious head injury after his car collided with another vehicle on a busy A road.

Sussex Police said it was appealing for witnesses following the collision, which happened in Long Furlong in Findon at around 7.50am today.

Emergency services were called after a silver Nissan Micra collided with a blue Ford Fiesta before leaving the road and ending up in a ditch, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old man from Billingshurst, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, police said. The driver of the Ford, a 25-year-old woman from Littlehampton, suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

PC Robin Elshof from the Surrey and Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit said: “The road was closed until around 12.30pm for recovery work.

“We would like to speak with anyone who may have seen what happened immediately before the collision.”

Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 232 of 05/09.

