Tears and smiles for GCSEs at The Weald

There were tears and smiles at The Weald School, in Billingshurst, when students collected their GCSE results.

Describing the results as “excellent”, headteacher Peter Woodman said: “There was huge excitement, joy and some tears of relief as students opened envelopes to receive their GCSE results. Students have produced another bumper set of grades which exceed our best previous performance as a school. “

This was the first year that a numberical system - grades 9-1 - has been used to mark maths and English GCSEs, and 83 per cent of students achieved the new level 4 - a standard pass - or better in English, with 83 per cent doing the same in maths. Some 77 per cent of students achieved both.

Mr Woodman said: “We are thrilled to see that all our students’ hard work has paid off. This year the exams in maths and English were harder with more content to cover and higher levels expected from students so it is gratifying to see that our headline figures have been sustained and improved on within this national context.”

With 239 students in the year group, over 60 per cent of all grades were at A*-B (or equivalent) and 31 per cent of students achieved five or more GCSEs at grades A* or A (or equivalent). Over 81 per cent of all grades achieved were A*-C (or equivalent).

There were some stunning individual performances, with 33 students - or 14 per cent of the year group - achieving eight or more GCSEs at A or A* grades (or equivalent).

Top performers included Ella Clyne with 9 A*s and 2 9s, Rebecca Tanner with 7 A*s / 2 As and 9 and an 8, Olivia Rodriguez with 6 A*s / 2 As and a 9 and an 8 and James Brew with 7 A*s / 2 As and a 9 and an 8.

Mr Woodman added: “We were thrilled to see so many students getting their target grades. These days are not just about those students getting the highest grades but about all students achieving the grades they need for their next step in education.

“The culture that we have developed here at The Weald means that students are prepared to work hard and be seen to work hard by their peers.

“It is fantastic to see the reaction from students when they see that all this hard work has paid off. We are particularly delighted at students’ performance on the new Progress 8 scale which measures progress from KS2 to KS4. Early indications suggest this will be very positive.”