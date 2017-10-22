Sussex Street Food finals today in Horsham

The heat is on for the next stage of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2018 with the sizzling Sussex Street Food ‘live’ finals taking place today (Sunday October 22) in the Carfax in Horsham.

Sponsors of this category, Horsham Time Well Spent supported by Food Rocks, will be organising the competition and market day, where the public get to vote for their favourite to win.

Entrance is free (10am - 4pm) and organisers of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards are urging people to come along and enjoy ten of the very best Sussex street food vendors from across the county when they converge in Horsham to fight it out in a tough competition to win the coveted trophy.

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Steven Edwards will lead the panel of judges who will be looking for an exciting business, creating artisan dishes with care, passion and true dedication to using quality local Sussex ingredients.

Vice Chairman of Horsham District Council and a judge at the finals, Cllr Peter Burgess said: “We have worked long and hard to promote the wealth of local food and drink producers in our district and are supporting the Sussex Street Food of the Year category for the second year running because of its popularity, which inspires people to buy, eat and cook local ingredients.”

Previous winners in the awards will also be part of a special one-off local produce market at the event. Visitors will be able to enjoy a family day out with lots of tasty treats and drinks from the pop up bars, together with boutique shopping, live music and street entertainment.

Finalists involved in this event include: a tempting global feast from Boca Loco in Arundel; fresh and healthy Vietnamese cuisine from CaPhe in Southwick; delicious slow roasted meats from Forgotten Cuts in Brighton; Garlic Wood Farm in Steyning will creatively pair their top quality meats with seasonal local ingredients; and expect delectable home-made delights with award winning sauces from Ginger Rookes in Horsham.

A Punjabi feast from last year’s winner Jah Jyot in Henfield will compete with succulent steak sandwiches from Steak Expectations in Horsham; irresistible melted cheese treats from Sussex Charmer on Toast in Rudgwick; perfect pork dishes from the Pig & Jacket in Lewes; and authentic wood fired pizzas from The Pizza Oven in Steyning.

Paula Seager, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC, which runs the overall awards said: “We are delighted with the fantastic line up of top quality finalists at this mouth-watering event this year. We want everyone to come along with friends and family to enjoy the brilliant atmosphere and celebrate the incredible array of street food vendors that we have in Sussex and most importantly to vote for their favourite to win on the day.”

Thousands of people have already voted for their top choices in other categories of this very special awards scheme, which has been running for 12 years and seeks the very best food and drink producers, farmers, butchers and places serving and selling local Sussex produce.

The Grand Finalists in all the categories will be announced in November and all will be invited to a BAFTA-style awards ceremony on 7 February 2018 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton where winners will be revealed and receive their trophies.

Hosted by Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Radion Sussex, tickets are now on sale for this special evening, which includes a spectacular seven-course Sussex produce banquet produced by Sodexo Prestige.