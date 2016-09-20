Sussex Slog raises money for Snowdrop Trust

Last Saturday saw two ten-year-old boys combine their love for cricket with raising over £2,000 for Sussex charity The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, by playing the inaugural invitation Sussex Slog cricket match, at Watersfield CC.

The Dillshambles team was captained by Dill Howell and Toby’s Tons by Toby Barton. Over £2,000 was raised for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust through match fees, and generous donations to a raffle and auction from parents and local businesses. Toby Barton said: “It was a hard fought and thrilling match but the Shambles were too strong for us this year and beat us by 11 runs. We will get our revenge next year!” Dill Howell responded: “They were a great opposition and let’s keep the competition going for years to come!” For more information about the Snowdrop Trust visit www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com