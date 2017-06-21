‘Suspect package’ sparks alert on Crawley bus

A ‘potential suspect package’ left on an empty bus sparked a security alert in Crawley yesterday evening (June 20).

Police said a cardboard box was discovered by the driver in the luggage rack of a bus in Bewbush Drive.

Officers attended at 5.40pm and examined the package.

Police said the box was of ‘innocent origin’ and was left with the bus company.

