Supporters celebrate shop’s tenth birthday

Staff at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Henfield celebrated the shop’s 10th birthday this month with a party.

They were joined by volunteers and supporters for party celebrations inside the store in High Street, Henfield.

The shop was decorated by manager Kylie Yates and her volunteers with a floral them, alongside a hand-made St Barnabas birthday cake.

Among the guests was local resident Lily Stubbs who has been a regular customer at the shop since it first opened in May 2007.

Lily cut the cake with Hugh Lowson – the chief executive of St Barnabas – to mark the occasion.

Hugh Lowson presented some of the dedicated shop volunteers with their five- and ten-year-long service badges, to thank them for their support and hard work.

He also presented shop manager Kylie with her ten-year-long service badge, as she has been running the shop since it first opened ten years ago.

Head of retail Jan Harper said: “We’d like to thank everyone in the local community for supporting us with their generous donations and custom over the last ten years.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who came along to the party to help make it such an enjoyable event.”

Last year, the Henfield shop team processed and sold more than 20,000 items, raising enough funds to support more than 80 full days of care for a patient at the Hospice.

The shop sells an excellent range of ‘boutique’ clothes and accessories and is continually looking for good quality donations.

The store can also arrange to collect and deliver larger items through its furniture shops.

Kylie and her team are looking for volunteers to help out with donations and other jobs around the shop.

It costs around £6 million each year to run the hospice meaning a majority of the money has to be raised through voluntary donations from local communities such as Henfield.

If you are interested in joining the voluntary team, you can either pop into the shop – located in High Street, Henfield – for a chat, call 01903 700359 or email volunteers@stbh.org.uk.