Sunday parking charges introduced at Horsham’s John Lewis

John Lewis and Waitrose has introduced Sunday parking charges at its store in Albion Way following several complaints from frustrated shoppers.

The car park was the only major car park in the town centre which was free on a Sunday following Horsham District Council’s decision to introduce Sunday charges last year.

Nigel Davis, branch manager at John Lewis at home Horsham, said customers had complained they were unable to get a parking space and as a result the company had extended its current pay and display system to cover Sundays.

He said: “The council decided to introduce charged parking in all of its Horsham car parks from April 1, 2015, since then our car park has been the only major car park in the town centre that was free all day on a Sunday.

“The John Lewis Partnership sought as much feedback as possible before making a decision for the best interests of our customers.

“Overwhelmingly, our customers are telling us that they are frustrated that they cannot get a space in the car park on Sundays as it is often full and not managed.

“We want to make it easier for everyone to shop with us at John Lewis and Waitrose and from February 5 we have introduced the same pay and display arrangements for every day of the week where our customers can get 30 minutes free or 2 hours free parking if they spend over £10.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.