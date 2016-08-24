Summer show brings riot of colour

On a beautiful, cloudless, sunny afternoon, Storrington Horticultural Society held their summer show in the village hall on Saturday August 6.

People arrived early in the morning bringing and setting up their exhibits of flowers, vegetables, cakes, photographs and paintings.

The entries in the flower section were the highest amount ever with vases and pots of wonderful colours and perfumed displays making the hall a riot of colour.

Even though the summer weather was late coming, the growers excelled themselves with the quality of exhibits in all classes of flowers, fruits and vegetables.

The colours and variety of the floral entries gave a wonderful back drop to what was a very memorable show.

The skills exhibitors demonstrated in the painting and photography sections where creative and of exceptional quality, add to this the cakes, flans and preserves which wetted the appetite and made a cup of tea and a slice of cake essential.

As always the children’s exhibits were without equal, the enthusiasm colour and imagination they demonstrated was truly excellent.

The judges all agreed that entries to every class were very commendable.

The grand raffle created much interest with superb prizes and the teas and homemade cakes made the afternoon perfect.

Many thanks to all the exhibitors and visitors who supported the Society and all the helpers who made the show so successful.