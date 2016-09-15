Stunning flowers at summer show

Although the number of entries was slightly down on last year, we still had a hall full of stunning exhibits at the Southwater Horticultural Society Summer Show last Saturday, September 3.

The vegetable classes were particularly well supported and the judge was well pleased with the numbers and the standard of the produce on show.

Three keen vegetable growers shared the cups evenly between them this year.

Each year we provide fuchsia plug plants at the Spring Show for our members to grow on.

This year was a particularly difficult one for fuchsias; of the 25 taken only three made it to the show bench, so Betty Piper, who won the cup in this section with a spectacular specimen, deserves special praise.

Roses and dahlias also provided some stunning colour and the wet spring and late burst of summer produced some very handsome apples and fruit for the jam makers.

The cup winners were as follows:

n Whitbread Cup, Broad Cup and Chairman’s Cup – Robert Piper

n NVS Medal, NFVPA Award, Ansell Cup and Over 60s Cup – Den Collins

n Chessall Cup, Banksian Medal and 21 Cup – Peter Mazillius

n Gladys Wall Memorial Bowl and Special Class Cup (Fuchsia) – Betty Piper

n Agate Cup and Decorative Cup – Anne Tuckwell

n Potter Cup – Jenny Ansell and Peter Buckley (shared)

n Willcocks Cup – Jenny Ansell

n Lindfield Cup, Juniors Cup and Best Exhibit Trophy for Children – Amy Brown

n SHS 50 Cup, Senior Children – Emily Brown