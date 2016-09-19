Students enjoy day at media school

Collyer’s media/film and physics/electronics students recently enjoyed a visit to Ravensbourne, a top film and broadcasting college.

The combined trip, a first for the two faculties, introduced students to the university experience and in particular to the bespoke training for TV and Film offered by Ravensbourne.

Former Collyer’s media and film students have taken courses in practical and post production at the college in the past, whilst the physics/electronics students were there to get a first-hand view of the broadcast engineering courses.

Head of subject for media Jonathan Nunns was absolutely delighted: “Literally inspiring. The students had a brilliant day and got direct practical insight into careers in the creative industries. We are hugely grateful to Ravensbourne for this wonderful opportunity!”

During the day students got a hands on introduction on working in the TV studios and producing a short programme, with students filling all the production roles, including streaming in a live outside broadcast link.

Collyer’s senior tutor responsible for the progression directorate Ian McAlister said: “We have a busy year of ‘Planning Your Future’ activities planned and this was a great careers event to get the ball rolling.

We are totally committed to helping our students shape their futures.”

Vice principal Melanie Russell was thrilled: “Big thanks to our very own Jonathan Nunns and Joe Brock for their hard work in making this visit possible. Thanks also to our students, who completed some hugely creative work during the trip and were an absolute credit to Collyer’s.”