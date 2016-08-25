Student’s photo project pays homage to Sussex

A student from Horsham has celebrated the completion of her BA (Hons) photography degree at Southampton Solent University by showcasing her work to the public.

Charlotte Scally, 21, created a series of self-portraits in a personal exploration of the South Downs.

The project, entitled ‘Sussex Born’, portrays Charlotte’s deep connection to where she was raised, as well as the insignificance of humankind in comparison with vast landscapes.

“My project was heavily inspired by the poem ‘The Run of the Downs’ by Rudyard Kipling as my research revealed he was as proud of the South Downs as I am,” she says.

“The final line of the poem ‘You be glad you are Sussex born!’ had so much of an influence on my project that I decided to title it as a homage to Kipling himself.”

Course leader Mandy Jandrell says: “Our talented photography students have worked very hard over their time here, using our fantastic resources, to develop and refine their completely unique ways of working.

“This exhibition is a testament to how their individual creativity has been developed to a highly professional standard.

“We’re all very proud of what they have achieved and we’ll no doubt be seeing more of their unique work in future.”

Talking about her time at Solent, Charlotte adds: “I’ve really enjoyed being able to develop my skills in such a supportive environment - all of my tutors have continuously motivated me throughout my three years at Solent.

“Working as an assistant editor on the third edition of Penta Prism and helping to raise money towards our degree show has also been a highlight.

“The students on my course have been fantastic and the support we’ve given each other as peers has been crucial for us getting to where we are today.”

On graduating and the future, Charlotte says: “In July I showed my work in a group exhibition called ‘Up the Downs’, held in the South Downs Heritage Centre in Hassocks, West Sussex.”