String of power cuts plague village

A string of power cuts that have been going on for weeks have got villagers in Cuckfield seeing red.

Around 1,000 properties are thought to have been affected throughout the area. Now fed-up villagers say they want the problem sorted.

They say that the power cuts last for only seconds, but are frequent - sometimes several tmes a day - and cause disruption to household equipment.

One Cuckfield resident - Rosemary Pardey - said: “The cuts only last for about 10 seconds, but this is enough to alter clocks, and it is extremely annoying if you are in the middle of writing a complicated document on a computer because it will be lost if the electricity goes off while you are doing this.

“Many of us have complained to the UK Power Networks, but the problem still continues.”

Among the areas affected are Ashburnham Drive, Glebe Road, Deaks Lane, Ardingly Road, Brainsmead and Whitemans Green.

Many residents have taken to social media to vent their anger and puzzlement about what is causing the cuts.

One resident of Ashburham Drive took to Facebook to complain: “We have had at least one power cut every day for the last week, sometimes two, sometimes three.”

Another described the situation as “so annoying.”

And another woman on the website Streetlife.com said: “You have to reset the oven, microwave, etc. Very annoying. Been going on for a month.”

A spokeswoman for UK Power Networks said the problem was being investigated. “We apologise for the brief, but repeated, power interruptions which have affected some of our customers in Cuckfield.

“Engineers have switched as many customers as possible on to an alternative electricity circuit to reduce the impact of further problems while the cause of this intermittent issue is investigated.

“We are working to narrow down the fault location and will take any further action which is needed to ensure reliable supplies.”