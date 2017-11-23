Street briefing after anti-social behaviour concerns in Billingshurst

Police have organised a street briefing in Billinghurst following concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area.

The gathering outside Sainsbury’s in the High Street this Saturday will aim to provide ‘a forum for residents, business owners and visitors to discuss local issues’, police said.

Horsham police community support officers will host the event from 10am to 12pm as part of their assignment to the Local Prevention Policing Team.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, parish councillors the Horsham District Council community safety team and Billingshurst street pastors are also due to attend to address any questions people may have.