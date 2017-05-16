Still time to support Horsham’s Donation Station

Horsham residents have under a week to support a popular charity’s donation appeal.

Cancer Research UK’s Donation Station is back in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Shoppers are being encouraged to collect a donation bag from the pick-up point outside Superdrug, fill it with good quality clothes, shoes, accessories, books, homewares, DVD’s and CD’s and drop it back off at the station when they are next in town.

Over the past nine years the station has raised £140,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Gill Buchanan, Swan Walk centre manager said: “Our loyal customers have always been very supportive of what has become an annual event for the town and this is also the ultimate recycling too.”

All donations will be used in the first instance to stock the two Cancer Research UK stores in Horsham’s East Street and West Street and each bag could be worth up to £30.00 to the charity.

It will be running until Sunday May 21.

